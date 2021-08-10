Punjab CM, PM discuss administrative affairs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and apprised him about administrative affairs of Punjab, measures taken for extending relief to the masses, strategy to check inflation and hoarding and the progress of ongoing development projects.

The CM Usman Buzdar also informed the premier of the measures taken for improvement in the administrative structure of the Punjab government.

The Prime Minister, who expressed satisfaction over the measures, was also briefed about ensuring the strict implementation of Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures and arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

