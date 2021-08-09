ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
Aug 09, 2021
Sri Lankan shares flat as losses in material stocks offset industrial gains

  • The CSE All-Share index ended 0.03% higher at 8,101.39
  • Trading volume on the exchange rose to 187.7 million shares from 182.2 million shares in the previous session
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended flat on Monday, as gains in industrials were offset by losses in material stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 0.03% higher at 8,101.39.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and Browns Investments were the top two boosts to the index, rising 8.9% and 3%, respectively.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings and cement maker Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) were the top drags to the index, falling 1.3% and 11.8%, respectively

The island-nation reported 2,956 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to 329,994, while deaths rose by 94 to 5,111.

Sri Lankan shares end higher on consumer, financial boost

Data from Johns Hopkins university showed the country had fully vaccinated about 12.74% of its population so far.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 187.7 million shares from 182.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 45.2 mln rupees ($227,135.68), exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 3.88 billion rupees, according to the exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares flat as losses in material stocks offset industrial gains

