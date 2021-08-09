Markets
Hong Kong stocks start week with gains
- The Hang Seng Index closed 0.40 percent, or 104.00 points, up at 26,283.40
09 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with gains Monday following a strong US jobs report though the data stoked concerns that the Federal Reserve will have to tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later to prevent the economy from overheating.
The Hang Seng Index closed 0.40 percent, or 104.00 points, up at 26,283.40.
Hong Kong stocks bounce after hefty losses
The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.05 percent, or 36.41 points, to 3,494.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.81 percent, or 19.78 points, to 2,462.84.
Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues
Hong Kong stocks start week with gains
Hike in power base tariff: World Bank irked by govt's 'failure' to honour commitment
Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months
Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price
Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint
Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials
Do not need to wait for reminder SMS to get 2nd vaccine dose: SAPM on health
US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill
Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders
Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast
Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities
Read more stories
Comments