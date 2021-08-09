Hong Kong stocks start week with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with gains Monday following a strong US jobs report though the data stoked concerns that the Federal Reserve will have to tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later to prevent the economy from overheating.

The Hang Seng Index closed 0.40 percent, or 104.00 points, up at 26,283.40.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.05 percent, or 36.41 points, to 3,494.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.81 percent, or 19.78 points, to 2,462.84.