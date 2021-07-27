ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.25%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.14%)
BYCO 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
FCCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
FFL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
FNEL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
GGGL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 167.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PACE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.62%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
SNGP 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.8%)
TELE 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
TRG 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.21%)
UNITY 43.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.98%)
WTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 5,201 Increased By ▲ 24.04 (0.46%)
BR30 26,789 Increased By ▲ 78.24 (0.29%)
KSE100 47,883 Increased By ▲ 209.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 19,189 Increased By ▲ 82.31 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Hong Kong stocks bounce after hefty losses

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.21 percent, or 56.26 points, to 26,248.58
AFP 27 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, having plunged more than four percent the day before, but investors continue to fret over China's crackdown on the country's tutorial sector and tech firms.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.21 percent, or 56.26 points, to 26,248.58.

Hong Kong stocks lead Asia sell-off as China tuition reforms bite

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 8.73 points, to 3,476.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched up 0.70 points to 2,412.51.

China Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index Shenzhen Composite Index China's second exchange

