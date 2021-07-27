Markets
Hong Kong stocks bounce after hefty losses
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.21 percent, or 56.26 points, to 26,248.58
27 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, having plunged more than four percent the day before, but investors continue to fret over China's crackdown on the country's tutorial sector and tech firms.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.21 percent, or 56.26 points, to 26,248.58.
Hong Kong stocks lead Asia sell-off as China tuition reforms bite
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 8.73 points, to 3,476.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched up 0.70 points to 2,412.51.
