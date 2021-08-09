European stocks open mixed tracking global data

LONDON: European stock markets opened mixed Monday as Chinese data added to surging inflation concerns.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 7,110.00 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 grew 0.1 percent to 15,783.85 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 6,827.89.

European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low

Chinese factory inflation rose more than expected in July, data showed Monday, as surging commodity prices offset government measures to temper costs.

It comes after strong US jobs data Friday that raised the prospect of the Federal Reserve soon starting to taper its huge stimulus programme.