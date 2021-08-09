ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.4%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.46%)
GGL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.99%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.92%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 43.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 154.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.91%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PAEL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 51.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.57%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TRG 155.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.72%)
UNITY 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
WTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.14%)
BR100 5,139 Decreased By ▼ -13.95 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,603 Decreased By ▼ -207 (-0.8%)
KSE100 47,433 Decreased By ▼ -57.16 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,953 Decreased By ▼ -11.91 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
European stocks open mixed tracking global data

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 7,110.00 points
AFP 09 Aug 2021

LONDON: European stock markets opened mixed Monday as Chinese data added to surging inflation concerns.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 7,110.00 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 grew 0.1 percent to 15,783.85 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 6,827.89.

European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low

Chinese factory inflation rose more than expected in July, data showed Monday, as surging commodity prices offset government measures to temper costs.

It comes after strong US jobs data Friday that raised the prospect of the Federal Reserve soon starting to taper its huge stimulus programme.

