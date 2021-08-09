ANL 30.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.33%)
FCCL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
FFL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.66%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
GGL 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
JSCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
KAPCO 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.33%)
NETSOL 156.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.92%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
PRL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
PTC 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
TRG 155.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.73%)
UNITY 38.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.89%)
WTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.71%)
BR100 5,145 Decreased By ▼ -7.79 (-0.15%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -152.29 (-0.59%)
KSE100 47,467 Decreased By ▼ -23.08 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,951 Decreased By ▼ -14.51 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
German exports jump despite supply bottlenecks in industry

  • Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.3% on the month after a slightly revised rise of 0.4% in May, the Federal Statistics Office said
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

BERLIN: German exports rose more than expected in June despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, data showed on Monday, suggesting a solid recovery in Europe's biggest economy.

Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.3% on the month after a slightly revised rise of 0.4% in May, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Imports edged up 0.6 % after a jump of 3.4% in the prior month. The trade surplus widened to 13.6 billion euros from a revised 12.8 billion euros in May.

Pak exporters must be able to produce all classes of entire value-chain: German envoy

A Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.4% increase in exports and a 0.5% rise in imports, with a trade balance of 13.4 billion euros.

