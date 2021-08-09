Business & Finance
German exports jump despite supply bottlenecks in industry
- Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.3% on the month after a slightly revised rise of 0.4% in May, the Federal Statistics Office said
09 Aug 2021
BERLIN: German exports rose more than expected in June despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, data showed on Monday, suggesting a solid recovery in Europe's biggest economy.
Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.3% on the month after a slightly revised rise of 0.4% in May, the Federal Statistics Office said.
Imports edged up 0.6 % after a jump of 3.4% in the prior month. The trade surplus widened to 13.6 billion euros from a revised 12.8 billion euros in May.
Pak exporters must be able to produce all classes of entire value-chain: German envoy
A Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.4% increase in exports and a 0.5% rise in imports, with a trade balance of 13.4 billion euros.
Hike in power base tariff: World Bank irked by govt's 'failure' to honour commitment
German exports jump despite supply bottlenecks in industry
Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues
Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months
Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price
Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint
Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials
US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill
Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders
Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast
Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities
Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions
Read more stories
Comments