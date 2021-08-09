Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Karachi: The Sindh Government on Sunday eased the Covid-19 restrictions in Karachi after, as per estimates, 23 percents of citizens have been inoculated.

Businesses, marriage halls, restaurants, public transport, and offices in the province will remain open on Monday (today) after eight days of lockdown amid spike in the Covid-19 cases.

According to a notification issued from the provincial home department, the lockdown was lifted in the province from August 09 with ease in restrictions till August 31.

The businesses have been allowed to open in the province till 8:00 pm with Friday and Sunday as 'safe days'. However, milk shops, pharmacies, petrol pumps, and vegetable and meat shops could remain open round the clock, it said.

All types of indoor gatherings have been banned in the province; however, outdoor gatherings would be allowed with participants not exceeding the limit of 300 people.

The provincial government also allowed outdoor marriage functions till 10:00 pm with vaccinated participants attending the gatherings.

Restaurants are allowed to operate outdoor dine-in till 10:00 pm, five days a week, besides operating take-away and home delivery facilities round the clock during the entire week.

The tourism is allowed in the province only for the vaccinated people while wearing a facemask is mandatory at public places all the time.

The district administrations has; however, been empowered to imposed a smart lockdown in their areas in case of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Offices, public transport, and train services have been allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity.

Indoor gyms have been allowed to operate with mandatory vaccination for all those sharing the space while contact sports like boxing, 'kabaddi' and others are banned.

The facilities that are out of the ambit of the ease in restrictions include amusement parks, water parks, and swimming pools, while cinema halls and shrines will also remain closed.

Educational Activities:

The Sindh Government has decided to resume the examination process of Intermediate students across the province from August 10 and the respective educational boards have been directed to issue the exam timetables.

However, the academic sessions in the educational institutes have been postponed till August 19 after Ashura.

These decisions were taken in a meeting jointly chaired by the Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and the Minister Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo.

The Chairmen of educational boards of.Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur, and Shaheed Benazirabad participated in the meeting while Secretary Home Kazi Shahid Parvez was on video link. Secretary Colleges Syed Khalid Hyder Shah and Secretary Universities Mansoor Rizvi were also present.

The chairmen of all the educational boards unanimously expressed their preparedness to resume the examination process from the 10th August 2021. They told the meeting that hardly two to three papers were remaining of class XII, whereas the exam of class XI will be conducted after the 10th of Muharram and the supplementary exams will follow thereafter.

However, Sardar Shah announced that all educational institutions are closed till 19th August and decision on their reopening would be taken according to the guidelines from NCOC and the situation on-ground after the Ashura.

