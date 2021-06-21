ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
ASC 19.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.33%)
ASL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
AVN 92.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.82%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
DGKC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.55%)
EPCL 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.26%)
FFL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.02%)
HASCOL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
JSCL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
PAEL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.34%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 90.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
PRL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
PTC 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
SILK 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (9.78%)
SNGP 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.69%)
TRG 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.33%)
UNITY 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.68%)
WTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.23 (-0.53%)
BR30 27,446 Decreased By ▼ -75.31 (-0.27%)
KSE100 48,117 Decreased By ▼ -121.51 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,359 Decreased By ▼ -66.58 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

  • Primary classes from grade five and lower resume in both government and private schools with strict adherence to Covid SOPs
  • Decision to resume classes for primary grades was taken during a meeting of the province's Covid-19 task force
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 21 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Schools and educational institutes reopened across Sindh after the government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in wake of a decline in the number of infections, local media reported Monday.

Primary classes from grade five and lower resumed in both government and private schools with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

The decision to resume classes for primary grades was taken during a meeting of the province's Covid-19 task force held last week.

The meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, also decided to reopen shrines, amusement parks, and indoor gymnasiums from June 28. (Karachi) The provincial government also resumed classes for grades six to eight with 50 percent attendance from June 15.

Sindh opposes reopening of schools in Karachi, Hyderabad

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) eased lockdown restrictions and allowed the opening of restaurants for outdoor dining. The government also reopened schools in areas with a low positivity ratio of Covid cases.

However, the NCOC said that academic activities will remain suspended in districts where the coronavirus positivity rate is still high.

Sindh govt SOPs reopen schools restrictions eased Covid19 situation decline in infections primary classes

Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters