Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

(Karachi) Schools and educational institutes reopened across Sindh after the government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in wake of a decline in the number of infections, local media reported Monday.

Primary classes from grade five and lower resumed in both government and private schools with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The decision to resume classes for primary grades was taken during a meeting of the province's Covid-19 task force held last week.

The meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, also decided to reopen shrines, amusement parks, and indoor gymnasiums from June 28. (Karachi) The provincial government also resumed classes for grades six to eight with 50 percent attendance from June 15.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) eased lockdown restrictions and allowed the opening of restaurants for outdoor dining. The government also reopened schools in areas with a low positivity ratio of Covid cases.

However, the NCOC said that academic activities will remain suspended in districts where the coronavirus positivity rate is still high.