PM says EVM to help ensure fair, free elections

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, after inspecting a Pakistani-made Electronic Voting Machine, Sunday expressed the hope that there will be transparent elections in Pakistan, whose results will be acceptable to all contestants.

According to a statement of the PM House, the Prime Minister inspected a Pakistani-made Electronic Voting Machine developed by Ministry of Science and Technology. "Looks like finally we will have elections in Pakistan where all contestants will accept the results," the Prime Minister said while congratulating Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz and his team.

PM Imran inspects EVM, hopeful election results will now be accepted by all contestants

However, reacting to the Prime Minister's statement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that her party rejects the testing of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the close-door room, "which does not include the opinion of the parliament and the opposition."

PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion

"Those who were behind the kidnapping of election staff and stealing ballot bags, are now pretending to inspect [EVMs] machines," she maintained. She asked whether introduction of EVMs can stop the mindset of kidnapping returning officers. "Imran Sahib! Stop inspecting the EVMs. Tell the nation what were the reasons for the delay in announcing the election results and don't stage dramas" she further asked while referring to the delay in results of the 2018 general elections as well as the recent AJK polls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021