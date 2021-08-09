ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
Sindh govt's priority to vaccinate maximum numbers of people: minister

Recorder Report 09 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro Sunday said that the first priority of the Sindh government was to vaccinate the people against Covid-19 in maximum possible numbers therefore effective steps were being taken in this regard by the Sindh Government.

While talking to media persons during his visit to mass vaccination centre near Niaz Stadium, he informed that three hundred thousand people were being vaccinated everyday.

He appealed to people not to pay any heed to propaganda regarding vaccination and to get vaccinated without delay in order to get rid of this pandemic.

Shoro said that he would try his best to ensure expeditious completion of pending development works and added that he wanted to carry out record development works in Hyderabad.

To a question, he informed that Sindh was facing shortage of water and due to the late supply of water by Irsa major crops were badly affected while demand for water had also been increased.

He said that cotton, rice and other important crops were grown in June but due to wrong policy of Irsa these crops had been affected and irreparable damage had been done to Sindh in agriculture. "Why there is water shortage in Sindh only because PPP was ruling in Sindh and that is why federal government deliberately is depriving people of Sindh from their rights," he stated.

Replying a question, he said that small development works could be done from the provincial funds but mega development project could not be started without the funding of federal government, "again this time the Sindh was given Rs80 billion less in its due share," he informed.

He claimed that despite limited resources, the PPP government in Hyderabad had given several development projects while Rs50 million was being given monthly to HMC by the Sindh government.

He said that new PC-1 had been prepared for the construction of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto flyover. He said that after Karachi, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board in Hyderabad had been activated for which efforts of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro was laudable because it would reduce the workload from HMC.

He said that wherever garbage was being lifted, trees were being planted there. MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, former MNA Badin Sardar Kamal Khan Chang, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DHO Dr Lala Jaffer, Divisional Director Information Sawai Khan Chhalgari and others were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh govt's priority to vaccinate maximum numbers of people: minister

