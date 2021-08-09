Sindh records 1,655 new cases of Covid-19

KARACHI: As many as 26 more patients of Covid-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,215 and 1,655 new cases emerged when 17,625 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 26 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,215 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 17,625 samples were tested which detected 1,655 cases that constituted 9.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,149,309 tests have been conducted against which 400,383 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.5 percent or 346,416 patients have recovered, including 1,385 overnight. The CM said that currently 47,752 patients were under treatment, of them 46,216 were in home isolation, 45 at isolation centres and 1,491 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 1,308 patients was stated to be critical, including 107 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,655 new cases, 1,127 have been detected from Karachi, including 386 from district East, 232 South, 217 Central, 146 Korangi, 81 Malir and 65 from West. Hyderabad has 81, Jamshoro 54, Shaheed Benazirabad 42, Badin 39, Sanghar 34, Tharparker 31, Dadu 29, Thatta 25, Mirpurkhas, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar 22 each, Khairpur 21, Matiari 19, Naushehroferoze 18, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 12 each, Ghotki five, Kashmore four, Sukkur two.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by government.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 7,746,882 vaccinations have been administered upto August 6 and added that during the last 24 hours 272,045 people were inoculated - in total 8,018,927 vaccines have administered which constituted 23.41 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

