Crime rate increases in capital city as 30 incidents reported

ISLAMABAD: Different gangs of robbers and snatchers stole or looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs24.7 million in 30 incidents reported to the city’s various police stations during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, auto thieves stole or snatched 39 vehicles including 17 four-wheeler and 20 motor bikes.

Out of 33 cases of crime against property reported to the city’s various police stations during the last week, robbers and dacoits struck at 25 localities in the city and stole or snatched cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs22.7 million and armed snatchers snatched cash and valuables worth Rs2,080,000 from five people.

During the last week, three people were murdered and six people mostly women were abducted from the jurisdiction of various police stations.

In the same period, motor vehicle thieves stole or snatched vehicles worth millions of rupees.

The cars stolen or snatched during the last week include AWQ-309 belonging to Ali Muhammad, LEF-5965 belonging to Islam Khan, LRL-3481 belonging to Jihaz Khan, BRE-538 belonging to Sana Hussain, CZ-495 belonging to Habibur Rehman, RI819 belonging to Sayam Ayub, AKL-1276 belonging to Muhammad Nafees, PB-413 belonging to Ghulam Abbas, AZC-233 belonging to Asim Abbasi, WR-918 belonging to Nasir Ahmed, MU-013 belonging to Rizwan Mansor, LOY-151 belonging to Abdul Aziz, AAB-133 belonging to Shaban Manzoor, KY-236 belonging to Jamal Ashrar, KP-121 belonging to Siyab Gul, RG-028 belonging to Ashan Tahir, LEA-3511 belonging to Muhammad Tahir Javed.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Koral, Bhara Kahu, Sabzimandi, Karachi Company, Kohsar, Ramana, and Golra police stations.

