Sindh govt adding to people’s worries: KATI

KARACHI: President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Saleem-uz-Zaman has condemned the Sindh government. Expressing concern, the KATI president said that instead of reducing the problems of the people, the government was adding to their worries.

The people are facing severe difficulties in meeting the necessities of life.

Saleem-uz-Zaman said that in this difficult time, the working class and laborers go out of their houses to earn a living and return home after a long day of hard work.

Saleem-uz-Zaman said that the government should immediately withdraw the power of fine from the police, only the DC and the magistrate should have the power to take action to end corruption, so the government should abolish fines and punishments for the convenience of the people.

“Traders and industrialists have already suggested to the government that economic activities should continue at all costs. Only through industrial and commercial activities can we boost industries, increase exports and reduce unemployment,” he said.

