Track & trace system: IHC reserves judgment on implementation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved judgment in the matter of selection of the successful company for the implementation of the track and trace system for tobacco products, cement, sugar, and fertilizer.

On Friday, all parties completed their arguments at the IHC. The court reserved the judgment.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has already reserved the judgment in the case. So far, four aggrieved bidders had approached Sindh, Lahore and Islamabad high courts after dismissal of their applications under Rule 48 of Public Procurement Rules 2004 by Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the selection of M/s AJCL (Pvt).

The SHC has maintained the stay granted to a company against the FBR, restraining the tax authorities from implementing the track and trace system for tobacco products, cement, sugar, and fertilizer.

