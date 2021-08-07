Murtaza vows to work for Karachi without any discrimination

KARACHI: The newly appointed Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that it was an honour for him to be the city’s Administrator and the main task is to end the politics of segregation.

“Problems were solved in the last four or five years. I will bring change, I will give the policy after preparing my action plan regarding city service. We will immediately give as much relief as we can to the citizens. Karachi is a city of all of us. If necessary, we will also sit down with the federation and discuss the issues of Karachi,” Barrister Wahab expressed these views while holding an introductory meeting with the officers and later talking to the media representatives after taking charge as the chief of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

On his arrival at KMC Building, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab was received by Municipal Commissioner Danish Saeed and other officers. “In an introductory meeting with the officers, Administrator Karachi gave instructions regarding basic issues and expressed his views. He said that when he visited KMC building first time in 1994, he saw the rise and also witnessed fall of the institution.

“I don’t want to blame anyone. We have to improve this city. Everything can be done if the intention is clear, I don’t want to talk about problems, I believe in their solution. In these circumstances, whatever KMC can do, if they bring truthfulness, honesty and sincerity in their words, then it will serve the city,” he said.

The Administrator directed the departmental heads to formulate their own action plan, provide full details of what they will do to improve the city in the next 30 days and explain how the issues of parks can be fixed. “It’s a city of lights. I’ll not sit in the office or at home, but working on the streets,” he said.

Talking to media persons, Barrister Wahab said he directed the departmental heads to work with positive energy. “We will definitely give relief to the citizens. No institution in the world can function without financial stability. We need to achieve the target of tax and other collections,” he added.

“I will be briefed by all the departments from next week on what can be done to improve the situation and all the details will be shared,” he said, adding that KMC has served the city in the past and now it has to play its important role once again.

The Administrator vowed to work for the city without any discrimination. He said that there are many problems in Karachi but the cooperation of citizens is also needed to solve them.

Barrister Wahab said that there is a water shortage in the city, adding that the issue cannot be solved immediately. “I do not have control of water board but it is a civic body of Karachi and we will talk to it.

He also asked citizens of Karachi to support the government and work with KMC officials to improve the city.

In reply to a question, he said that if PPP was bigoted mind, he would not be here. “Any officer or other employee belonging to any party has to fulfil its responsibility and we need to work together.

