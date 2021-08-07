ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
THE RUPEE: Mixed movements

BR Research 07 Aug 2021

KARACHI: On Friday PKR recorded mixed movements. It went down against USD in interbank market while going up in open market. It also went up against Euro while going down against AED and SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 163.40 and 163.50 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 163.20 and 163.70 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 191 and 192.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 44.25 and 44.45 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling as well closing at 43.25 and 43.45 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 163.20
Open Offer     Rs 163.70
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 163.40
Offer Rate     Rs 163.50
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth versus major currencies including the greenback and the British pound in the open currency market on Friday.

The short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 163.30 and Rs 164.70 against the overnight closing rates of Rs 163.10 and Rs 164.50, respectively, local currency dealers said.

Besides, the national currency failed to show stability as it witnessed volatile trading trend for the second consecutive day. At the close, the pound was bought and sold at Rs 225.50 and Rs 227.00 against Thursday’s closing trend of Rs 225.10 and Rs 227.40, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs164.40 (buying) and Rs 164.50 (selling) against last rate of Rs 164.30 (buying) and Rs 164.40 (selling).

It closed at Rs164.40 (buying) and Rs 164.50 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold traded at Rs. 110,400 (selling) and Rs110,000 (selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

