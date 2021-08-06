ANL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.52%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.05%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
GGL 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.85%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MDTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.23%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 160.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.09%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
TELE 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
TRG 159.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.45%)
UNITY 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
WTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
BR100 5,186 Increased By ▲ 13.53 (0.26%)
BR30 26,230 Increased By ▲ 39.15 (0.15%)
KSE100 47,681 Increased By ▲ 39.82 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,052 Increased By ▲ 8.77 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Never 'complained' about Biden not calling PM Imran: NSA Moeed Yusuf

  • Says a phone call is not an issue at all and US President Biden may call Pakistan's prime minister when he wants
BR Web Desk 06 Aug 2021

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has clarified that he never "complained" about US President Joe Biden not calling Prime Minister Imran Khan, barely two days after his interview with the Financial Times.

In the headline, the Financial Times wrote, 'Pakistan’s security adviser complains Joe Biden has not called Imran Khan'.

The interview was picked up by Pakistan's publications that also quoted Yusuf as saying that if United States President Joe Biden continues to ignore Pakistan's leadership, the country has other options.

However, barely two days after the report, Yusuf looked to clarify that it was not a 'complaint'.

Talking to media in Washington DC after holding discussions with the senior Biden administration officials on the evolving security situation in light of the escalating Afghanistan violence, Yusuf said a call is not an issue at all and Biden may call PM Imran when he wants.

“I came here on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to figure out a political solution to the Afghan crisis,” Yusuf said, adding that he did not complain about the US president not calling PM Khan.

In the earlier interview, Yusuf had said that if United States President Joe Biden continues to ignore Pakistan's leadership, the country has other options.

Pakistan has 'options' if US continues to ignore its leadership: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Meanwhile, the NSA maintained that he held detailed discussions with US officials about Pakistan’s economic security.

He said that both countries should look to the future, instead of dwelling on the past, when it came to the Afghanistan issue. "We are concerned about the current situation in the country,” he stressed.

Yusuf stated that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of both Islamabad and Washington. "Unfortunately, Afghanistan has been shifting the blame of its failures on Pakistan," he remarked.

The Afghan government and the Taliban will have to compromise to reach a peace deal, the national security advisor said.

Pakistan can no longer host more Afghan refugees, says Moeed

He said Pakistan has already conveyed that it will not accept a forceful takeover of Kabul.

While responding to a question about the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) conditions, Yusuf said he did not speak on the matter with US officials. “Pakistan has completed work on 26 out of 27 points of FATF action plan. Everyone knows about the Indian NSA’s statement related to Pakistan on the FATF issue.”

US statement PM Imran President Joe Biden US visit NSA Moeed Yusuf Afghanistan situation denial

Never 'complained' about Biden not calling PM Imran: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

Minimum non-tax revenue of $831.8m: PTA directed to hold auction for NGMS spectrum

Printed retail rate: FBR won’t charge GST on sugar up to Nov 30th

PM says ‘Kamyab Jawan’ can be another ‘Ehsaas’

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters