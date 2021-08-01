ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,422
6224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,034,837
5,02624hr
8.82% positivity
Sindh
382,865
Punjab
356,920
Balochistan
30,432
Islamabad
87,699
KPK
144,264
Pakistan can no longer host more Afghan refugees, says Moeed

  • Says Pakistan and the United States need to work together to address security concern in Afghanistan
  • Afghan territory is still being used against Pakistan, adds NSA
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Aug 2021

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan can no longer bear the burden of hosting more Afghan refugees and measures should be taken to keep them in Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference in Washington DC, Moeed said that safe zones should be established within Afghanistan for the refugees. He added that Pakistan and the United States need to work together to address the security concern in Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, Afghan soil has been used for activities against Pakistan in the past,” he said, adding that the territory is still being used for subversive activities.

Pakistan not siding with any group in Afghanistan, says Fawad

"Pakistan is doing its best to prevent any more bloodshed in Afghanistan," he stated. “But if a situation arises, it is the international community’s responsibility to create a safe place for displaced Afghans in the country.”

Earlier, speaking to Pak-Afghan Youth Forum, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to the Central Asian countries. He said that the future economic policies of Pakistan depended on peace in Afghanistan.

Imran said that Pakistan cannot be held "responsible" for the actions of the Taliban in the aftermath of US and its allies' ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan, adding that his government is not a spokesperson for the militant group.

NSA Moeed meets US counterpart, agrees to keep momentum in Pak-US ties

The premier said there is a misconception in Afghanistan based on Indian propaganda that Pakistan is controlled by military institutions.

He said that recent statements from Afghan leaders blaming Pakistan for the crisis are unfortunate because it is Pakistan that made efforts to convince the Taliban first for talks with the United States and then with the Afghan government.

Pakistan press briefing Moeed Yusuf Afghan refugees security situation Afghan situation

