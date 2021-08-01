Pakistan can no longer host more Afghan refugees, says Moeed

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan can no longer bear the burden of hosting more Afghan refugees and measures should be taken to keep them in Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference in Washington DC, Moeed said that safe zones should be established within Afghanistan for the refugees. He added that Pakistan and the United States need to work together to address the security concern in Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, Afghan soil has been used for activities against Pakistan in the past,” he said, adding that the territory is still being used for subversive activities.

"Pakistan is doing its best to prevent any more bloodshed in Afghanistan," he stated. “But if a situation arises, it is the international community’s responsibility to create a safe place for displaced Afghans in the country.”

Earlier, speaking to Pak-Afghan Youth Forum, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to the Central Asian countries. He said that the future economic policies of Pakistan depended on peace in Afghanistan.

Imran said that Pakistan cannot be held "responsible" for the actions of the Taliban in the aftermath of US and its allies' ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan, adding that his government is not a spokesperson for the militant group.

The premier said there is a misconception in Afghanistan based on Indian propaganda that Pakistan is controlled by military institutions.

He said that recent statements from Afghan leaders blaming Pakistan for the crisis are unfortunate because it is Pakistan that made efforts to convince the Taliban first for talks with the United States and then with the Afghan government.