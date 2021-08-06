PAC lauds NDMA role in efficiently handling Covid pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Unlike previous meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Thursday, it appreciated the role and contribution of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in efficiently handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly the swift distribution of vaccines and medical kits to the provinces and hospitals.

An in-camera meeting of the PAC held here under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Hussain. The committee examined the Covid-19 expenditures.

The Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Amir Ashraf Khawaja and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz briefed the PAC on Covid-19 measures.

Earlier, on July 26, 2021, the committee had expressed its concerns over undue spending of billions of rupees out of Rs 1.2 trillion economic package announced by the prime minister to provide safeguard against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the same meeting, Rana Tanveer Hussain had questioned the release of funds to majority of ministries.

