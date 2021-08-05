ANL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
Pakistan

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

  • Number of daily cases increases to 5,661 during last 24 hours, highest since April 23
BR Web Desk 05 Aug 2021

Karachi: As the fourth wave of the coronavirus takes its toll, Pakistan reported another 5,661 new cases at a positivity ratio of 9.06% during the last 24 hours, the highest levels recorded in over two months.

Since July, Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases as well as the national positivity level as the country grapples with the Delta variant of the Covid-19. During the last 24 hours, 62,462 tests were conducted out of which 5,661 came out positive, the highest since April 23 when 5,908 infections were confirmed.

Whereas, on May 20, Pakistan reported the highest positivity ratio at 9.12%. Meanwhile, the country has also seen an increase in its active Covid-19 cases.

During the first wave, the active number of cases rose to as high as 108,642 on July 1, 2020. During the second wave, the active number of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 49,780 on December 1, 2020.

Schools, universities to remain open: Shafqat Mahmood

This year on April 30, during the third wave, Pakistan recorded 90,553 active cases. However, the country has seen an increase in its active number of cases from 30,000 to 70,000 during the current fourth wave, shooting from 31,606 on June 29 to 77,409 on August 4.

Currently, there are over 4,000 critical cases even as 6,787 people recovered from the novel virus during the past 24 hours. So far, 952,616 people have recovered from the delay virus in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the country's death toll rose to 23,635 after 60 more people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mahmood announced that schools and universities across the country will remain open, except for Sindh where they will remain closed at least until August 8.

Mahmood added that students will get 5% 'extra marks' in compulsory subjects in addition to the proportionate marks they acquire through the results of elective subjects.

He asked schools and universities to accelerate their vaccination campaign. The minister reminded that vaccination in the higher education sector is falling behind others, and requested provincial education ministers to get university staff and students vaccinated on a priority basis.

“Transport staff working in the education sector should get vaccinated by August 31,” he said.

Talking about exams, Mahmood said that they will continue as per schedule.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

