KSE-100 Index keeps rising: BRIndex100 inches up

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving both ways, closed on a positive note due to buying at the fag end.

BRIndex100 gained 10.86 points or 0.21 percent to close at 5,191.55 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,213.53 points and intraday low of 5,183.17 points. Volumes stood at 433.576 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 122.65 points or 0.47 percent to close at 26,314.96 274.505 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 47,789.88 points, up 31.56 points or 0.07 percent. Trading activity further improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 532.951 million shares as compared to 443.213 million shares traded Tuesday.

Foreign investors remained net buyers of shares worth $731,214.

The market capitalization increased by Rs 15 billion to Rs 8.371 trillion. Out of total 492 active scrips, 237 closed in negative and 229 in positive while the value of 26 stocks remained unchanged.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 58.179 million shares and gained Rs 0.81 to close at Rs 17.85 followed by Hascol Petroleum that inched up by Rs 0.31 to close at Rs 8.63 with 49.791 million shares. Nestle Pakistan and Colgate Palmolive were the top gainers increasing by Rs 171.46 and Rs 49.66 respectively to close at Rs 6050.00 and Rs 2912.99 while Premium Textile and Pak Engineering were the top losers declining by Rs 30.00 and Rs 16.42 respectively to close at Rs 410.00 and Rs 376.31.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 12.68 points or 0.13 percent to close at 9,849.94 points with total turnover of 3.777 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 29.9 points or 0.41 percent to close at 7,267.40 points with 15.108 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 53.83 points or 0.57 percent to close at 9,420.37 points with 20.979 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,590.56 points, down 2.92 points or 0.05 percent with 11.103 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index gained 10.74 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,999.96 points with 71.082 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index fell by 15.19 points or 0.32 percent to close at 4,713.34 points with 166.766 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks end higher led by select scrips as investor weigh reports on likely surge in FX reserves by $2.8 billion on the IMF approval of new SDR reserves for member nations.

Oil and cement stocks battered on slump in global crude oil prices and dismal data on cement sales falling by 19.41 percent on year-on-year basis in July 2021.

He said likely resolve to the IMF conditions for release of $400 million WB pending loan disbursement next month and speculations in the earnings season played a catalyst role in positive close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021