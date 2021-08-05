Bilawal pledges to continue advocacy for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that India’s controversial, unilateral and illegal decision to revoke Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was a desperate attempt to suppress the independence movement of Kashmiris’.

On the occasion of the Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) being observed on August 5 to protest against the illegal merger of Occupied Kashmir into Indian territory, he said that the Modi regime’s actions weren’t only an attack on the occupied valley and its peaceful people, but also a blatant attack on the legitimacy and writ of International law, the will of the global comity as expressed in the UN Resolutions, and also on the principles and philosophy of coexistence, democratic values and humanity.

“The siege of Occupied Kashmir by occupying Indian forces will always be remembered as a dark chapter in human history,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the RSS-driven Hindutva ideology of apartheid and division being pursued by the fascistic Modi would not succeed and the issue of Kashmir would only be resolved through a plebiscite. He further said that after the changing situation in Afghanistan, it is imperative to resolve the Kashmir issue to save the region from falling to the flames of anarchy. “The global community should wake up and smell the coffee,” he added.

Chairman PPP said that his party would neither remain silent on the Indian atrocities, nor would keep mum over the criminal negligence of what he called ‘Selected Prime Minister’ over Kashmir cause. “I can’t even begin to think of retreat. The promise and word of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is a promise I intend to keep. The will of the people of Kashmir will decide their future. There can be no compromise on that,” he maintained.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people of the occupied valley have been waiting for the entire leadership of Pakistan to stand united on the Kashmir issue. Since the ‘selected government’ has come into power, personal ego and interests have taken precedence over actual national policy, he said

He assured the people of Kashmir that despite the failed foreign policy, and incompetence of ‘sected Prime Minister’, he people of Pakistan and their democratic and constitutional institutions stand united behind the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged to continue to be an advocate for the Kashmiri people, who continue to experience violence and brutality at the hands of Indian occupied forces every day. He said that he would continue to fight for their basic and universal right to freedom. “The world must rouse from its slumber on the Kashmir issue, and I won’t stop until it does.

