PARTLY FACETIOUS: A new phrase?

“Power speaks to power.”

“I haven’t heard that one! I have heard the phrase speak truth to power - Bayard Rustin, a Black Quaker and leader of the civil rights movement, was the first one who used it to advocate nonviolent methods in his right for social justice. And Edward Said’s Speaking Truth to Power, the pro-Palestinian writer admired all over the Muslim world…”

“Maryam Nawaz said it.”

“Oh!”

“That’s it! Oh?”

“When did she say it? I mean right now she is into the third phase of her life. There was the pre-marriage phase…hey I was informed from a very reliable source that the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless angered daddy by making some comments about Maryam which led to his incarceration and…”

“To err is human to forgive divine and need I add both father and daughter seem to have not only forgiven him but…”

“Divine, hunh, anyway when did she say it?”

“After her marriage.”

“Then I am baffled – she considers herself a power but the question is does she consider Captain Safdar a power? I mean even his closest friends would hesitate to…”

“Don’t be facetious - anyway she said it very recently.”

“That’s makes sense – she is into the third phase of her life marked by the desire to become the next prime minister of this country and as you and I know that has transformed many a contender into a philosopher…”

“Ha, ha, a philosopher who tolerates no challenge and…”

“Challenge? I would have said dissent.”

“Right, anyway she is in the third phase you say - Nawaz Sharif was third time unlucky.”

“Look at it another way: if she succeeds she would be the second woman prime minister of this country…”

“That requires grooming which as per the Uncle she is being groomed by daddy and……”

“Excuse me, you may like her or not, but she is better groomed than The Khan who has adopted the PP style of clothing and…”

“PP as in the political party?”

“Nope, I was referring to a city.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway by grooming I meant she needs to do a fact check before she gets on the podium, I mean if The Khan’s attack force was not so lazy they could do a fact check of whatever she says and…”

“For your information it is more important for The Khan to do a fact check before he speaks. I mean the Indians are laughing because The Khan said that the population of India is one billion 300 crores and they are saying that they number 136 crores…”

“And there was mention of the neighbours Germany and Japan…”

“Honest mistakes.”

“That’s Our Khan – honest to his core.”

