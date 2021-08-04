ANL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.28%)
Aug 04, 2021


Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 04 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government is expected to restore gas supply to fertiliser plants from September 1 to ensure adequate production of urea for the upcoming sowing season.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said that a meeting on urea presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and attended by Minister for Energy and senior officials of the Ministry of Industries and Production as well as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security, ruled out possibility of urea import and decided to restore gas to the urea plants from September 1 to maintain adequate stock of urea.

The meeting also weigh measures to ensure availability of urea price at DC rate.

The official said that the urea import was not an option because it its prices, therefore, the meeting decided to provide gas to the urea plants.

The meeting was also informed that as agriculture productivity is expected to increase, consumption of urea may increase by 10 percent in the upcoming sowing season, so additional stock of 2 lac tons would be maintained for entire fiscal year.

Gas supply shortfall: Proactive SSGC efforts avert crisis situation

Gas supply to the fertiliser plants would be suspended till August 31, 2021, he said and added that it would be restored from September 1, 2021.

Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production made a detailed presentation about production of urea fertiliser and also updated about the sufficient stock of fertiliser to cater to requirements in the upcoming sowing season.

The finance minister stated that the government is committed to facilitate the farmers by providing them timely inputs in order to boost agricultural productivity and focus is to revitalise agriculture sector of Pakistan by stimulating rural productivity and farm income.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar affirmed full support and cooperation of the ministry in provision of required inputs to the fertiliser plants on the occasion, keeping in view, the overall position of stocks.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, at the Finance Division to review the supply and stocks of urea fertilieers for the farmers.

The SAPM on Finance and Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood, SAPM on Food Security Jamshed Cheema, secretary Finance Division, secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, secretary Power Division, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

