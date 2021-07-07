ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gas supply shortfall: Proactive SSGC efforts avert crisis situation

07 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Recent gas supply issues emanating out of Annual Turn Around (ATA) of Kunnar-Pasakhi Deep (KPD) gas field and Engro LNG Terminal dry docking has been proactively managed by SSGC.

At the start of the ATA crisis, it was projected that the gas supply situation would ease by around 9th of July. The Company’s prompt approach throughout the episode, however, led to the normal supplies to the captive power units getting restored on the 4th of July followed by opening of CNG stations the next day. The easing of the situation would not have been possible without taking all the stakeholders into confidence in order to avert a crisis situation. The level of cooperation displayed by every stakeholder to augment gas supplies was exemplary and helped to ensure a positive outcome.

The ATA of the upstream KPD resulted in a shortfall of 177mmcfd gas to SSGC’s system, compelling the latter to resort to the Government of Pakistan’s Gas Load Management Plan. That meant curtailing supply to CNG sector and captive power units of general industries and non-export industrial units so that domestic and commercial customers continue to get uninterrupted gas supply.

While it was boldly overcoming issues arising from KPD’s ATA, the issue of LNG Terminal’s dry docking surfaced that threatened to further worsen the supply situation.

SSGC took up the issue of dry docking as a major challenge for an early resolution. The Company played a key role in overcoming supply situation on this front through regular consultation and correspondence with the LNG Terminal operators (EETPL) and the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division).

To avert the gas crunch, SSGC took a number of timely measures. The Company after detailed discussions with the concerned stakeholders signed a short-term MoU with Karachi’s trade associations to avert the gas crisis affecting industrial output, whereby the industries agreed to a full-pressure supply in all 7 industrial zones for 6 days a week, in exchange for the zones agreeing to not consume gas for one day of the week.

SSGC also requested the existing gas fields to ramp up their gas volumes to have sufficient gas available for the customers for bridging the gap. While SSGC continued to prioritize domestic and commercial customers as per load management plan, the Company kept on providing normal gas supply to the export oriented sectors.

On the thorny issue of dry docking, persistent efforts from SSGC with full proactive support from the Ministry of Energy helped to regasify RLNG volumes from the replacement Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), well ahead of schedule.

The upshot of the measures taken by SSGC was that normal supplies to the industries including their captive power units was restored on the 4th of July followed by opening of CNG stations the next day.

In addition, supply of RLNG has been 100 percent restored that also effectively ended forced power load shedding in many regions. It must also be mentioned here that the Company kept the general public continuously updated about gas supply situation through regular media interviews and social media alerts and updates.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LNG Engro SSGC KPD Gas supply shortfall Annual Turn Around

Gas supply shortfall: Proactive SSGC efforts avert crisis situation

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by WB

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.