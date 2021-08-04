ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
AKRA briefs Murtaza about their losses

NNI 04 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government's spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in response to the federal government's new Covid preventive measures said on Tuesday that the province would stick to its original restrictions that were announced July 30.

He said that many people across Pakistan did not follow Covid SOPs and were not wearing masks. He said only by getting people vaccinated and wearing masks we get can cope with the Delta variant siege.

Murtaza Wahab said there are some 'hypocrite elements' who oppose lockdowns when Sindh government imposes them but they look away when their PTI-led federal government imposes the same restrictions to curb the pandemic.

These elements provoke people to violate government-ordered restrictions but they don't see even in Lahore, where PTI leads, there is surge of cases. He said that it was time we convinced people to follow the instructions, so we could go back to normalcy.

Separately, Murtaza Wahab met with a delegation of All Karachi Restaurant Association (AKRA) that briefed him about the magnitude of losses being incurred on the industry. Help us operate our businesses with a strict adherence to the SOPs, the delegation led by Faizan Rawat appealed to the spokesperson. Murtaza Wahab assured them that consultation at the governmental level would be held on their appeal, adding that the government had already been aware of the losses being suffered by businessmen.

