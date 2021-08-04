ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
ASC 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
GGGL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.38%)
GGL 45.63 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (7.06%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.05%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
MLCF 45.54 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.5%)
NETSOL 161.80 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.08%)
PACE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SILK 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
SNGP 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.22%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.72%)
UNITY 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.26%)
BR100 5,189 Increased By ▲ 64.21 (1.25%)
BR30 26,249 Increased By ▲ 598.06 (2.33%)
KSE100 47,758 Increased By ▲ 305.07 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 124.84 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021
Pakistan

Party stands by business community: Option of 'governor's rule' in Sindh is there: MQM-P

Recorder Report 04 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday supported the business community of Karachi for whatever decision it takes for re-opening their shops and businesses.

"The business community of Karachi would decide when it has to resume their work. It wouldn't be decided by the representatives of Dadu," Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, convener of MQM-P, stated at a press conference along with the leaders of business and trade associations of Karachi.

Siddiqui said that his party would reopen the city if the prime minister wanted to do so.

"If the prime minister didn't think lockdown a solution to prevent spread of Covid-19, then he should decide, and the businessmen of Karachi would themselves reopen the city," Siddiqui asserted.

The MQM-P convener also came down hard on the provincial government of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Sindh and requested the national institutions to look into the measures of what he called "the racist provincial government" by demanding lifting of complete lockdown.

Siddiqui also drew the attention of the federal government towards the option of "governor's rule" in Sindh.

"Is this option not mentioned in the Constitution?" he asked.

Siddiqui said that the federal government didn't favour lockdown whereas the provincial government in Sindh considered it a solution against Covid-19.

He deplored the fact that instead of providing relief to the shopkeepers, they are being fined and jailed.

He said that the trading community of Karachi should be exempted from tax as well as from utility bills, and they should be provided with interest-free loans.

He also questioned the lockdown which was being enforced strictly in some areas and in other areas the business activity was going on.

Jameel Paracha, chairman of the Sindh Tajir Ittehad, requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to order lifting of the lockdown and declare that it would not be possible for the Sindh government to stop the traders if it didn't lift the ban in two to three days.

He considered smart lockdown the only option if patients of the coronavirus were increasing in a certain area. Sharjeel Goplani said that the businessmen in Karachi were being burdened by closing of their trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

lockdown business community Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQMP

