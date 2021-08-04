Attitudinal change a must to curb violence against women

The recent frequent incidents of extreme violence against women in Pakistan have underscored the need for a nationwide campaign to rid society of this growing menace. We need to become more considerate and kindhearted as a society, we need to raise our children by equipping them with strong values of compassion and mutual respect. There is a dire need to advocate a fair and speedy justice as an effective deterrent for the perpetrators. Raising voice for a change is the only remedy, although attitudinal changes do not just come out of the blue. Let's #Think&Change.

These recent events have brought to light the horrendous issue of violence against women. This critical time demands that we raise our voice and strive to mainstream the real issues and policy change to build a better society.

International law, ratified by the Constitution of Pakistan, grants the right to life, dignity and protection to everyone, regardless of their gender, age, religion, background or caste. It is a basic human right. Any form of violence, be it physical, emotional, psychological or verbal, is unacceptable and considered a violation of human rights and its very foundation. All forms of violence should be discouraged by all members of society. Denunciation of violence needs to be an integral part of our inherent DNA, not just an obligation.

We need to think about our personal and social responsibilities towards ending this cycle of violence. We need to individually and collectively change attitudes and behaviours that are allowing and encouraging violence against women. Condemning violence, we should also highlight the benefits of a violence-free society.

There is a lot of work that is being done in this regard at the national and provincial levels. 'Mashal-e-Haq', an advocacy and awareness campaign, is working in support of the government of Pakistan, for the rights of the marginalized and minorities. Recently, through their #Think&Change campaign, they are raising awareness about violence against women to bring about a change in attitudes and behaviours.

To bring an end to violence, the narrative needs to change and the shame associated with and the stigma attached to victims of gender-based violence and domestic violence need to shift to the perpetrator rather than the victim. There is a dire need for everyone to adopt zero tolerance towards discrimination and victim blaming. It is our responsibility as citizens and human beings to address, take action and end violence against women, marginalized and vulnerable groups.?We cannot blame the victim for our actions and reactions. Our silence is an endorsement of the violence. Our acceptance is an endorsement of violence. Our inaction is an endorsement of violence. It is our responsibility to #Think&Change.

We must also be aware of the existing policies, laws, systems, institutions and measures in place for the protection and empowerment of women. The government has taken revolutionary steps to address human rights violations, especially those against women. The Ministry of Human Rights has launched a toll-free helpline 1099, to safely report domestic abuse and any other human rights violations, along with a mobile application called 1099 Helpline App to provide a discrete platform for women and children to report violence. The government has also introduced policies whereby shelter homes, women protection officers and district protection committees have been arranged to protect women and vulnerable groups.?Dedicated provincial helplines and help desks are also available for women.

Violence can happen to anyone and in any form, regardless of their background. However, women and children tend to be an easy target and more vulnerable to human rights violations. A staggering total of 9,401 cases of violence against women were recorded in Pakistan in 2020 alone. From the workplace to the comfort of their homes, women have been an unfortunate target of violence in many forms at all levels. 1422 cases of domestic violence were recorded in 2020 and a surprising 48 cases of harassment at work. These figures, no doubt, constitute a real eye-opener.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021