Power projects under CPEC: PD asked to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD: Pak-China Relations Steering Committee has directed the Power Division to formulate a policy to deal with Commercial Operations Date (COD) extensions issues of the power projects.

The Committee also directed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to finalise tariff for the projects during the testing stage.

The Committee met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair here on Monday.

China to help Pakistan seize wave of technological revolution

The ongoing projects under the CPEC and the issues facing the investors were discussed in detail in the meeting.

While discussing the CPEC energy projects facing delays owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the Committee also directed the Power Division to ensure availability of sufficient power for the operationalisation of the 660 KV HVDC Matari-Lahore Transmission Line from 1st September 2021.

The meeting also discussed the 884 MW Suki Kinari project and gave directions to relevant authorities to settle the project operational issues on priority.

The minister also directed the Ministry of Communication to expedite work on the Thakot–Raikot Road, and Zhob-Quetta road project and submit proposals in this regard to the Cabinet by next week to move the projects to the next level of development.

The Committee was apprised of the growing interest of local and foreign investors in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone. It was pointed out that any delay in the finalisation of the developer would be detrimental to the project.

The Minister informed that he would take up this issue with the chief minister Sindh.

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to advance CPEC

On Allama Iqbal Industrial City, representative from the Board of Investment (BoI) informed the Committee that the Board member list for Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) has been finalised and will soon be notified.

Utilities provision to Gwadar Port and Free Zone also came under discussion.

The meeting was informed of prospective investments in the LNG at Gwadar.

Chair directed the Ministry of Petroleum to help facilitate investors and coordinate with the relevant ministry including the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to resolve the issues of investors on priority.

Secretary Planning, Secretary Foreign, Secretary Interior, Secretary Railways, Secretary Power, Secretary Finance, National Security Adviser, Chairman NHA, Chairman, CPEC Authority, and Chairman Gwadar Development Authority, Director-General of the Joint Staff Headquarters, Chief of General Staff/Director General Military Operations, Chief of Staff Naval Headquarters, Director General Intelligence/Analysis of the ISI, and senior officers of the ministries/divisions attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021