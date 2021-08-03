Dr Asma Abdus Salam wins IASP’s Grant 2021

KARACHI: Ziauddin University’s alumni Dr Asma Abdus Salam won The International Association for the Study of Pain (I.A.S.P’s) Grant 2021 for her project “Pain Assessment and Initial Management: A Blended-Learning Basic Course for Nurses”.

Dr Asma completed her MBBS in 2003 from Ziauddin University. Currently she is working with Dr Ziauddin Hospital as an Assistant Professor and Consultant Anesthesiologist & Pain Physician Department of Anesthesia.

I.A.S.P’s Grant 2021 Developing Countries Project: Initiative for Improving Pain Education is for trainees, researchers, and clinicians that support basic and the clinical research and students and education in developing countries.

The I.A.S.P recently awarded seven grants to the winners of the 2021 Developing Countries Project: Initiative for Improving Pain Education. This year’s grant recipients were chosen for their commitment to improve pain education and practice in developing countries and represent a diverse group of countries, including Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Brazil, Nepal, Haiti.

The International Association for the Study of Pain (I.A.S.P) has worked for nearly 50 years. It has been a leading global authority on pain and continues to be the largest multidisciplinary association in the field of pain. With more than 7,000 members representing over 130 countries, 91 national chapters, and 24 Special Interest Groups (S.I.Gs), I.A.S.P fosters the exchange of ideas and education to stimulate and support the study of pain and to translate that knowledge into improved pain relief worldwide.–PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021