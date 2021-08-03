ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
Minor girl’s rape, murder case: DNA of suspect matches with victim’s

NNI 03 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The DNA of Zakir Andola, suspect in the rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in Korangi, Karachi named Maha, on Monday matched with that of the victim.

Andola has already confessed to having committed the crime.

In his confessional statement to the police, Andola said that he had taken the child on a ride in his rickshaw at 11:30 pm.

“I was intoxicated at that time and I kept taking her from one place to another for an hour before we reached Sunday Bazaar Ground at 12:30 AM where I parked the rickshaw under a tree and raped her at the backseat of the rickshaw,” the suspect said, and added, “The little girl jumped out of the three wheeler and fell on the ground due to which her neck’s bone got fractured. I threw her at the garbage dump and returned home where I told my wife that I had gone to Jinnah Hospital with a passenger.”

Sources in police told that Andola in his confessional statement also told the interrogators that he was planning to leave for Multan along with his family to escape arrest.

In his video statement on the rape and murder of a minor girl in Karachi, Spokesman for the Sindh government announced that the DNA of suspect arrested in connection with the incident had matched with that of the girl. “This beast has also admitted that he had raped the girl,” Murtaza said.

He appreciated Korangi police for investigating the case properly in order to get to the culprit. “Now it is up to the court that it gives exemplary punishment to the little girl’s tormentor,” he demanded.

Spokesman for the Sindh government said that everybody in the society had to play his or her role in preventing such incidents from happening by keeping an eye on their surroundings.

“My heartfelt condolences and sympathies for the victim girl’s parents as we all grieved over this horrific incident,” he concluded.

Minor girl’s rape, murder case: DNA of suspect matches with victim’s

