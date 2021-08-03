Markets
LME official prices
03 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2231.00 2624.00 9747.50 2424.00 19892.00 35965.00 3039.00 2430.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2231.00 2624.00 9747.50 2424.00 19892.00 35965.00 3039.00 2430.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2619.00 9775.00 2385.00 19885.00 34750.00 3033.50 2410.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2619.00 9775.00 2385.00 19885.00 34750.00 3033.50 2410.00
15-months Buyer — — — — — 31995.00 — —
15-months Seller — — — — — 31995.00 — —
27-months Buyer — — — — — — — —
27-months Seller — — — — — — — —
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
