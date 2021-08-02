ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
ASC 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.62%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.61%)
GGL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.41%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.99%)
KAPCO 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.36%)
MLCF 43.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.56%)
NETSOL 150.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.04%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.4%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
POWER 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
PTC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TELE 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2%)
TRG 155.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.89%)
UNITY 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
BR100 5,085 Increased By ▲ 41.96 (0.83%)
BR30 25,454 Increased By ▲ 238.75 (0.95%)
KSE100 47,227 Increased By ▲ 171.55 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,890 Increased By ▲ 53.37 (0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may revisit July 26 low of $13.32

  • In the meantime, the fall has been well controlled by a set of retracements on the uptrend from $13.32 to $14.18
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT soybean November contract may revisit its July 26 low of $13.32 per bushel, as suggested by its wave pattern.

The deep fall on July 30 looks like more a resumption of the downtrend from $14.18 than an extension of the correction from the July 27 high of $13.87-1/2.

Driven by a wave C, the trend may develop into a wide range of $12.94-3/4 to $13.27-1/2.

In the meantime, the fall has been well controlled by a set of retracements on the uptrend from $13.32 to $14.18.

Soybeans extend run to 6-year high; South American weather in focus

On the daily chart, the contract may retest a support at $13.33-1/2, a break below which could open the way towards $12.88-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT soybeans may revisit July 26 low of $13.32

Loans for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Govt revises guarantee downward

IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs

WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

FO rejects former Canadian minister's remarks against Pakistan

Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar

Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM

Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities

Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers

Evergrande sells stakes in internet unit for $418m

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters