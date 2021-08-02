Kashmir Premier League: Bonanza Satrangi becomes official partner of Muzaffarabad Tigers

KARACHI: Kashmir Premier League (KPL) is associated with the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, backed by the Pakistan Cricket Board conducting a Twenty-20 league commencing from August 6 to 16 in Muzaffarabad, AK.

Muzaffarabad Tigers has emerged as one of the best teams of KPL and this partnership is anticipated to leverage both organizations across the Kashmir division and nationwide also. With this collaboration, they intend to build a big success between Bonanza Satrangi and Muzaffarabad Tigers, creating a pathway to bring awareness to both fashion fans and the sports community alike.

"Bonanza Satrangi empowers the journey by becoming official partners; we are honored to sign this opportunity. It feels great when some of the biggest names of the industry become a part of this platform," said Marium Ejaz, Director Marketing Muzaffarabad Tigers.

"It is highly appreciated that Bonanza Satrangi brings life to our vision and mission" said Arshan Khan Tanoli, Chairman Muzaffarabad Tigers.

Hanif Bilwani, CEO Bonanza Satrangi said "Nothing could be better than contributing to recreation and sports in Kashmir. We are welcoming aboard Muzaffarabad Tigers as a part of the Bonanza family and we look forward to converging our aims".-PR

