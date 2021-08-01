Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices slid a bit on the local market on Saturday, traders said.

Now, the precious metal was selling for Rs 110,000 per tola after going down by Rs 500.

It was traded for Rs 94,307 per 10 grams, falling by Rs 429.

Gold prices on the global market was qouted for $1814 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs 1,460 per tola, Rs 1,251.71 per 10 grams and $25.50 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021