ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Peru’s currency plummets amid political uncertainty

AFP 01 Aug 2021

LIMA: Peru’s currency fell to a record low against the US dollar on Friday as the Lima stock exchange dropped more than six percent amid uncertainty over the next finance minister.

On Thursday, President Pedro Castillo named most of his cabinet but crucially did not pick anyone for finance or justice portfolios.

The exchange rate to the dollar passed four soles for the first time — hitting 4.06 soles — while the Lima stock exchange plunged 6.24 percent. On Thursday, Castillo named Guido Bellido, a 41-year-old electronic engineer and fellow leftist with no experience in public office, as his prime minister.

He also picked 85-year-old former guerrilla Hector Bejar to be his foreign minister.

Castillo was expected to name economist Pedro Francke, his economic advisor during the election campaign, as finance minister but that did not happen.

Daily newspaper La Republica said Francke had turned down the post over the appointment of Bellido, a member of Castillo’s Marxist-Leninist Free Peru party who became a lawmaker just six days ago.

Peruvian media say Bellido was investigated by prosecutors for an alleged “apology for terrorism” over statements made after taking up his parliamentary seat last Friday — which assured him immunity from prosecution.

Pedro Castillo Peru’s currency Guido Bellido Lima stock exchange

Peru’s currency plummets amid political uncertainty

Federal govt opposes Sindh govt’s lockdown move

President urges youth to take part in TBTT

‘China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2’

PSX posts 0.6pc negative return in July

Governor opens monsoon tree plantation drive

PM approves ‘One Window Ehsaas Policy’

LPG cylinder price raised by Rs10/kg

MoF upbeat about higher cotton yield

Shehbaz demands probe into purchase of ‘costly’ LNG

Ex-depot prices of petrol, kerosene oil increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.