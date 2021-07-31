ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Azam Khan hospitalised after being hit on the head during practice session

  • The 22-year old cricketer will now miss the second and third T20Is against the West Indies
BR Web Desk 31 Jul 2021

Pakistan batsman Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is against the West Indies after sustaining a head injury during the scheduled training session.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development, saying that the young batsman was hit on the head during a practice session on Saturday, ahead of the second T20 against West Indies in Providence, Guayana.

After sustaining the injury, Azam, son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, was immediately shifted to the hospital for further tests.

We will test our bench strength now, says captain Babar

ESPNCricinfo reported that Azam avoided a severe injury as he was wearing a helmet. He was still in his senses after the blow, however, the team's doctor Riaz Ahmed decided to take him to the hospital, where he underwent a CT scan as a precautionary measure.

The right-handed batsman will be kept under observation for 24 hours on the recommendation of the neurosurgeon, the board said, adding that his inclusion in the fourth T20I will be decided after reassessment of his injury on Monday.

West Indies, Pakistan re-arrange four-match T20 series

The last three T20Is between Pakistan and West Indies will be played in Guyana from 31 July to 3 August.

The current T20 series against the West Indies is Azam's second overseas tour. He made his international debut earlier this month against England.

PCB Azam Khan Pakistan vs West Indies Azam Khan hospitalised Azam Khan injured

