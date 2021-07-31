Azam Khan hospitalised after being hit on the head during practice session

Pakistan batsman Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is against the West Indies after sustaining a head injury during the scheduled training session.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development, saying that the young batsman was hit on the head during a practice session on Saturday, ahead of the second T20 against West Indies in Providence, Guayana.

After sustaining the injury, Azam, son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, was immediately shifted to the hospital for further tests.

ESPNCricinfo reported that Azam avoided a severe injury as he was wearing a helmet. He was still in his senses after the blow, however, the team's doctor Riaz Ahmed decided to take him to the hospital, where he underwent a CT scan as a precautionary measure.

The right-handed batsman will be kept under observation for 24 hours on the recommendation of the neurosurgeon, the board said, adding that his inclusion in the fourth T20I will be decided after reassessment of his injury on Monday.

The last three T20Is between Pakistan and West Indies will be played in Guyana from 31 July to 3 August.

The current T20 series against the West Indies is Azam's second overseas tour. He made his international debut earlier this month against England.