Faisalabad may face Islamabad like situation if it rained heavily: FCCI

FAISALABAD: President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has expressed deep concern over the loss of life and property due to heavy rains in Islamabad and upcountry.

In a statement here Friday, he said that it was shocking that even in the federal capital, considered as an ideally planned city of Pakistan, urban flooding paralyzed the normal life.

He said this should be an eye-opener for the Faisalabad authorities as this metropolis had already braved some heavy spells during which most of the low-lying areas went inundated with accumulated rainwater

He said that during these rains traffic in posh areas also remained disturbed despite the fact that roads in these localities had green belts capable of accommodating huge quantities of rainwater.

He feared that if more rains hit the industrial city, its normal life will come to a standstill.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021