Sindh postpones exams, closes universities until August 8

As Sindh deals with a surge in the Covid-19 cases, all scheduled exams in the province have been canceled until August 8, according to a notification from the province's Universities Boards Department.

"All scheduled examinations from 31 July to 8 August of public and private sector universities and degree awarding institutions and educational boards in Sindh under the administrative control of universities and boards department, and government of Sindh are postponed," the notification reads.

Sindh decides to impose lockdown in Karachi till August 8

"New schedule for the examination will be announced later on," it says.

The ongoing intermediate, improvement of division, benefit cases, additional subjects, and short subject exams in the province have also been postponed. A new schedule for these exams will be announced later.

Karachi will undergo a lockdown from tomorrow until August 8, as the provincial government attempts to mitigate the spread of the deadly Delta variant of coronavirus, which has surged in Sindh in recent weeks.

The decision to impose the lockdown was taken in a meeting of the Provincial Corona Task Force earlier on Friday.

Sindh reimposes restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

The Sindh government has also decided to withhold salaries of public sector employees, who have not been vaccinated by August 31. Government offices will also be closed from next week.

Inter-city transport will remain suspended during the period and government offices will remain closed from next week.

Sindh reports 1,467 new cases of Covid-19

While announcing the lockdown, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah noted that he has consulted with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, and the two have assured their cooperation in implementing the decisions made by the provincial government.

The provincial government's approach, CM Murad added, is aimed at achieving three objectives; compliance of SOPs, improving healthcare facilities and reducing pressure on the hospitals, and ensuring maximum vaccinations.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the federal government is carefully evaluating Sindh's decision.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy is clear that his government will oppose any action plan that makes poor people more vulnerable economically,” he said in a Twitter message.

Fawad urged the Sindh government and NCOC to work together to formulate a plan. “NCOC and Sindh government should devise an action plan which can ensure minimal impact on common man's income and business.”