ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh reports 1,467 new cases of Covid-19

Recorder Report 19 Jul 2021

KARACHI: As many as 18 more patients of Covid-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,720 and 1467 new cases emerged when 19,655 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 18 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,720 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 19,655 samples were tested which detected 1467 cases that constituted 7.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,795,890 tests have been conducted against which 356,912 cases were diagnosed, of them 89.8 percent or 320,600 patients have recovered, including 385 overnight.

The CM said that currently 30,592 patients were under treatment, of them 29,551 were in home isolation, 70 at isolation centres and 971 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 889 patients was stated to be critical, including 59 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1467 new cases, 1236 have been detected from Karachi, including 431 from East, 228 South, 193 Korangi, 185 Central, 107 from district West. Mirpurkhas has 34, Hyderabad 30, Thatta 22, Jamshoro and Shaheed Benazirabad 19 each, Badin and Sanghar 13 each, Tharparker 10, Tando Allahyar 7, Naushehroferoze 6, Dadu 5, Ghotki and Sukkur 4 each, Khairpur and Larkana 1 each. Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Chief Minister Sindh reports covid cases new cases of Covid19

Sindh reports 1,467 new cases of Covid-19

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Centre not yet finalised revised CDMP

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

Private Israeli malware used to spy on journalists, activists: report

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.