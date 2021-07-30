Pakistan not siding with any group in Afghanistan, says Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan is not siding with any group in Afghanistan and is trying to create an atmosphere where all factions could come together and form an inclusive government.

Addressing a ceremony organized by Pak-Afghan Youth Forum in Islamabad on Friday, Fawad said this is the only way Afghanistan can actually form a stable government and peaceful society.

He maintained that none of the groups is in a position to capture the whole of Afghanistan.

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

The minister noted that economic future of this region lies in a stable and peaceful Afghanistan and all our efforts are directed towards it.

He pointed out that Pakistan wants to have access to the Central Asian states and build strong communication linkages with them.

He said Pakistan has already signed a railway track project with Uzbekistan that will pass through Afghanistan. "Likewise, we want to provide access to Gwadar and Karachi ports to the Central Asian States," he added.

He stressed that only a stable Afghanistan can guarantee the frequency of communication in the region.

US has really messed it up in Afghanistan

Earlier, speaking to Pak-Afghan Youth Forum, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to the Central Asian countries. He said that the future economic policies of Pakistan depended on peace in Afghanistan.

Imran said that Pakistan cannot be held "responsible" for the actions of the Taliban in the aftermath of US and its allies' ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan, adding that his government is not a spokesperson for the militant group.

The premier said there is a misconception in Afghanistan, which is based on Indian propaganda, that Pakistan is controlled by military institutions.

He said that recent statements from Afghan leaders blaming Pakistan for the crisis are unfortunate because it is Pakistan that made efforts to convince the Taliban first for talks with the United States and then with the Afghan government.