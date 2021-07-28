US has really messed it up in Afghanistan: PM Imran

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that political reconciliation is the only solution to the Afghan conflict as the United States failed to seek a military solution to the issue.

In an interview aired on PBS NewsHour, Imran said Pakistan desires peace in the region and cannot become part of the dispute. He said that there is no military solution to the Afghan issue. "I think the US has really messed it up in Afghanistan," he remarked.

It is unfair to blame Pakistan for crisis in Afghanistan, says PM

The premier stated that by the time the US realised that there is no military solution in Afghanistan, unfortunately, the bargaining power of the Americans or the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) forces had gone.

He maintained that the US should have opted for a political settlement much earlier, when there were as many as 150,000 troops in Afghanistan.

"But once they had reduced the troops to barely 10,000, and then, when they gave an exit date, the Taliban thought they had won. And so, therefore, it was very difficult for now to get them to compromise," he regretted.

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

He highlighted that Pakistan played a key role as facilitator to bring the Taliban and the United States to the negotiating table.

He said in case of unrest and anarchy in Afghanistan, it will directly affect Pakistan and it will have to face multiple problems.

Imran pointed out the government cannot bear the burden of Afghan refugees anymore as it made hectic efforts to revive the national economy.

He said Pakistan constructed fencing along the 1,500-kilometre long border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

To a question, the PM said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani should have delayed the elections, as it would have provided an opportunity to Taliban to participate in the political process.