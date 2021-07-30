ANL 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.13%)
Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

Recorder Report Updated 30 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The second session of Pakistan Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) was held in Manama, Bahrain.

Through the session, both parties seek to promote business within their countries by working jointly towards economic growth and greater business harmony.

The signing of MoU between the Board of Investment (BoI) of Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Economic Development Board (EDB), the Kingdom of Bahrain for cooperation between the two promotion agencies was a key feature of the second session of the JMC.

The sectors specifically focused in the MoU include manufacturing, tourism, logistics, information and communication technology, financial services, healthcare and education, and vocational training.

FM arrives in Bahrain on two-day official visit

The MoU shall remain enforced for a period of two years and may be renewed later subject to mutual approval by both parties.

Pakistan and Bahrain have fostered a climate of innovation and advancement and foresee opportunities for strength and synergies to be cultivated, thereby creating successful and prosperous business relationships.

The countries have expressed desire to harness and enhance collaborative and cooperative business initiatives emanating from the BOI and Economic Development Board.

In his opening remarks, Dr Abdullatif Bin Rashid al Zayani warmly welcomed the Pakistani delegation and expressed appreciation to the Pakistani co-chair for his keen interest to enhance and build upon the deep-rooted relationship between the two countries.

The Head of Pakistani delegation, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, thanked the Bahraini side for warm welcome and hospitality extended to His Excellency and his delegation.

Both sides highlighted the importance of regular meetings of established bilateral mechanisms and high-level bilateral visits.

2nd session from tomorrow: BoI, Bahrain EDB to ink MoU during JMC in Manama

In regards to economic cooperation, the countries recognised great potential for further developing sectors of mutual interest with special focus on promoting trade and business development.

Consensus to invite each other to participate in relevant activities related to the MoU including conferences, symposiums, road shows, workshops, discussion courses, forums, exhibitions, business delegations etc was also reached during the meeting.

The two sides also concurred to start negotiation towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The Pakistani side shared a list of Pakistani exporters of auto parts as part of possible cooperation in the sector.

Furthermore, Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to develop cooperation between the various textile associations in the two countries and have strongly welcomed cooperation at parliamentary level, emphasising the exchange of bilateral visits.

The two countries have decided to hold the third meeting of Pakistan Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission in Islamabad in 2022 on mutually agreed dates to be communicated through diplomatic channels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

