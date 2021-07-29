ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
FM arrives in Bahrain on two-day official visit

APP 29 Jul 2021

MANAMA (Bahrain): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday arrived in Bahrain's capital Manama on a two-day official visit. Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Alzayani and Pakistan's ambassador Muhammad Ayub received the foreign minister at the Manama International Airport.

The Foreign Minister will attend the second meeting of the Pak-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission in Manama today and will lead the Pakistani delegation. He will also address the second meeting of the Pak-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission.

During his visit to Bahrain, the foreign minister will hold meetings with the Bahraini top leadership, including his counterpart. Bilateral relations and the promotion of cooperation in various fields of mutual interest will be discussed.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will also hold talks with local and international media representatives in Bahrain and present Pakistan's views on important regional and global issues. The foreign minister's visit is expected to help strengthen bilateral fraternal relations and boost economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.

