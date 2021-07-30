ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Blinken says nuclear talks with Iran 'cannot go on indefinitely'

AFP 30 Jul 2021

KUWAIT CITY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that nuclear talks with Iran "cannot go on indefinitely" but that Washington was "fully prepared" to continue negotiations.

The US is indirectly involved in Iran's talks with world powers to revive a nuclear deal that gave Iran some relief from international sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme.

The deal was torpedoed in 2018 by then US president Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed punishing sanctions.

"We're committed to diplomacy, but this process cannot go on indefinitely... we look to see what Iran is ready to do or not ready to do and remain fully prepared to return to Vienna to continue negotiations," Blinken said during a visit to Kuwait on Thursday.

"The ball remains in Iran's court."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's government has been holding talks with major powers in Vienna since April on bringing Washington back into the agreement. But a deal now seems unlikely until after he hands over to President-elect Ebrahim Raisi early next month.

Raisi is an ultraconservative but has expressed support for the nuclear talks, arguing Iran needs an end to US sanctions. Iran's ultraconservative camp, which deeply distrusts the United States, has repeatedly criticised Rouhani over the 2015 deal.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that experience has shown "trusting the West does not work", referring to the US withdrawal from the deal and its fallout. Raisi has said his government will support talks that "guarantee national interests", but will not allow negotiations for the sake of negotiations.

