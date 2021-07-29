ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,348 Increased By ▲ 30.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -20.4 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lahore court grants two-day remand of PTI MPA Nazir Chohan to FIA

  • Chohan was arrested from the LDA office on July 27
  • The PTI MPA had levelled accusations against Shahzad Akbar's religious beliefs in a TV talk show
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 29 Jul 2021

(Karachi) A Lahore court has granted two-day physical remand of PTI MPA Nazir Chohan to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case registered by the prime minister's aide, Shahzad Akbar, local media reported on Thursday.

Chohan, who was arrested from the office of Lahore Development Authority on July 27, was produced in the district court of Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdul Rehman.

FIR registered against PTI MPA on Shahzad Akbar's complaint

The court granted the two-day remand of the PTI MPA and ordered the FIA to produce him before the court on July 31 (Saturday).

The investigation agency had sought a remand of 14 days to complete the investigation.

Earlier, a case was registered against Nazir Chohan on the complaint of Shahzad Akbar at Race Course police station, Lahore.

Bail granted to PTI Punjab MPA

In his complaint, Akbar had alleged that Chohan levelled false accusations against his religious beliefs in a TV talk show.

He stated that the accusations might put his life in danger. Akbar said that since the purpose of levelling allegations against him was to discourage him from conducting the probe into corruption cases, therefore strict action be taken against Chohan.

Shahzad Akbar case registered PTI allegations Lahore court Nazir Chohan FIA custody two day remand

Lahore court grants two-day remand of PTI MPA Nazir Chohan to FIA

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Emergence of Covid-19 Delta variant a ‘serious concern’, says Baqir

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

Pakistan wants greater economic ties with Bahrain, says Qureshi

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

Karachi braces for lockdown

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters