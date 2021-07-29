Lahore court grants two-day remand of PTI MPA Nazir Chohan to FIA

(Karachi) A Lahore court has granted two-day physical remand of PTI MPA Nazir Chohan to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case registered by the prime minister's aide, Shahzad Akbar, local media reported on Thursday.

Chohan, who was arrested from the office of Lahore Development Authority on July 27, was produced in the district court of Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdul Rehman.

FIR registered against PTI MPA on Shahzad Akbar's complaint

The court granted the two-day remand of the PTI MPA and ordered the FIA to produce him before the court on July 31 (Saturday).

The investigation agency had sought a remand of 14 days to complete the investigation.

Earlier, a case was registered against Nazir Chohan on the complaint of Shahzad Akbar at Race Course police station, Lahore.

Bail granted to PTI Punjab MPA

In his complaint, Akbar had alleged that Chohan levelled false accusations against his religious beliefs in a TV talk show.

He stated that the accusations might put his life in danger. Akbar said that since the purpose of levelling allegations against him was to discourage him from conducting the probe into corruption cases, therefore strict action be taken against Chohan.