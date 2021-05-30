ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FIR registered against PTI MPA on Shahzad Akbar's complaint

Recorder Report 30 May 2021

LAHORE: On the complaint of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, a case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Punjab Nazir Chohan for making a false allegation against him here on Saturday.

The case has been filed at Lahore's Race Course Police Station under Sections 506, 258, 189 and 153. The complainant maintained that the accused (who is a part of the Jahangir Tareen group) levelled baseless allegations against him in a TV programme.

In the First Information Report, Akbar stated that Chohan falsely accused him of being a Qadiani and belonging to the Ahmadaya community and that he does not believe in the finality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during a TV programme.

"Contrary to false and vexatious allegation made, the applicant is a practising Muslim, and has firm, steadfast and unshakable belief in the finality of the prophethood," Akbar stated in the FIR.

On Twitter, Shahzad Akbar confirmed that a case against Chohan was registered over his complaint and shared a copy of the FIR.

In support of the Adviser, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, "Using religious card for personal vendetta is despicable. Lahore Police must take strict action against Nazeer Chohan for using third-rated tactics against Shahzad Akbar. He is doing his job and the state cannot function if it fails to safeguard his officials against such attacks."

Reacting to the development, Chohan told media that the Punjab Police have registered a 'false case' against him. "He is a law-abiding citizen and will surrender to police at 2 pm outside Data Darbar," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shahzad Akbar PTI FIR Nazir Chohan

FIR registered against PTI MPA on Shahzad Akbar's complaint

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz

Govt urged to declare LPG sector tax-free

PM visits NCA nuclear facility

Economy back on path of growth as predicted: Umar

PM’s ‘Agri Transformation Plan’ revolutionary initiative: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.