FIR registered against PTI MPA on Shahzad Akbar's complaint

LAHORE: On the complaint of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, a case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Punjab Nazir Chohan for making a false allegation against him here on Saturday.

The case has been filed at Lahore's Race Course Police Station under Sections 506, 258, 189 and 153. The complainant maintained that the accused (who is a part of the Jahangir Tareen group) levelled baseless allegations against him in a TV programme.

In the First Information Report, Akbar stated that Chohan falsely accused him of being a Qadiani and belonging to the Ahmadaya community and that he does not believe in the finality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during a TV programme.

"Contrary to false and vexatious allegation made, the applicant is a practising Muslim, and has firm, steadfast and unshakable belief in the finality of the prophethood," Akbar stated in the FIR.

On Twitter, Shahzad Akbar confirmed that a case against Chohan was registered over his complaint and shared a copy of the FIR.

In support of the Adviser, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, "Using religious card for personal vendetta is despicable. Lahore Police must take strict action against Nazeer Chohan for using third-rated tactics against Shahzad Akbar. He is doing his job and the state cannot function if it fails to safeguard his officials against such attacks."

Reacting to the development, Chohan told media that the Punjab Police have registered a 'false case' against him. "He is a law-abiding citizen and will surrender to police at 2 pm outside Data Darbar," he added.

