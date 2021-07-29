ANL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.36%)
ASC 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.15%)
FNEL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.03%)
GGGL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
GGL 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
NETSOL 159.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.32%)
PACE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PAEL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.92%)
SNGP 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.6%)
TELE 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
TRG 160.31 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.54%)
UNITY 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
WTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.9%)
BR100 5,096 No Change ▼ 0 (0%)
BR30 25,705 Decreased By ▼ -50.34 (-0.2%)
KSE100 47,284 Decreased By ▼ -34.45 (-0.07%)
KSE30 18,966 Decreased By ▼ -8.24 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad: security source

AFP Updated 29 Jul 2021

BAGHDAD: Two rockets were fired early Thursday at Baghdad's fortified Green Zone which houses the US embassy, without causing any casualties or damage, an Iraqi security source told AFP.

The dawn attack came as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi was flying home from Washington after White House talks on Monday in which President Joe Biden announced an end to US combat operations in Iraq.

Attacks on US interests in Iraq had been launched almost daily in recent months, blamed on pro-Iran armed groups within the security apparatus.

Islamic State claims responsibility for Baghdad's suicide attack

But they had died down in the weeks running up to Kadhemi's Washington visit during which he had faced pressure from hardliners to secure a firm withdrawal date for all remaining US troops.

There had been just one attack since the first week of July, a Saturday drone strike targeting an air base in Iraqi Kurdistan, which also caused no casualties or damage.

Biden said US relations with Iraq would enter a new phase with American troops exiting combat operations in the country by year-end.

Amid the threat of resurgence of the Islamic State group and Iran's powerful influence in Baghdad, Biden stressed that Washington remains "committed to our security cooperation" while Kadhemi reaffirmed the two countries' "strategic partnership".

But, in a shift that comes as the United States pulls out of Afghanistan, the US leader confirmed that the 2,500 US troops still in Iraq won't be fighting by year-end.

His announcement was welcomed by the Conquest Alliance, the political wing of Iraq's Hashed-al-Shaabi paramilitary network, which is dominated by pro-Iran groups, but not by hardline factions which fear the change will be purely nominal.

iRAQ Baghdad's US Embassy in Baghdad Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhemi

Two rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad: security source

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Emergence of Covid-19 Delta variant a ‘serious concern’, says Baqir

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

Karachi braces for lockdown

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters