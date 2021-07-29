ANL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.09%)
Pakistan wants greater economic ties with Bahrain, says Qureshi

  • Experience and expertise acquired by both countries in many spheres over time could be shared for mutual benefit, adds foreign minister
  • Both countries hold fruitful discussions and agree to work together for the promotion of businesses and trade
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 29 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasised the need to expand economic ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, saying the government seeks greater economic, trade, and investment cooperation with countries in the region.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office after the second meeting of the Bahrain-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Commission on Thursday stated that Qureshi highlighted the longstanding relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, characterised by a spirit of friendship and solidarity.

FM Qureshi leaves for Bahrain on two-day visit

The foreign minister observed that the experience and expertise acquired by both countries in many spheres over time could be shared for their mutual benefit.

On this occasion, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani expressed his keen interest in increasing the deep-rooted bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He underlined the importance of establishing an open and enabling environment for business and economic cooperation so that the potential for development between the two countries could be fully harnessed.

Al Zayani also highlighted the two countries’ efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic as an outstanding example of their close and effective cooperation

FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership

Meanwhile, the two sides highlighted the importance of the regular meetings of established bilateral mechanisms and high-level bilateral visits.

The meeting also focused on bilateral cooperation in various sectors including political, economic, commerce, finance & banking, industry, public health, overseas employment, higher education, science & technology, information, culture & arts, agriculture & livestock, and technical cooperation.

The statement added that both countries held fruitful discussions and agreed to work together for close interaction between businessmen of two sides, finalisation of agreements between Trade Development Authority Pakistan and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority, cooperation for joint investment in the industrial sector, and holding expert-level meetings of joint working groups in agriculture, Trade & Investment, labour and manpower, oil and gas sector and IT sector.

On the sidelines of the JMC, an MoU between the Bahrain Economic Development Board and the Board of Investment of Pakistan was also signed to promote bilateral investment between the two friendly countries.

