FM Qureshi leaves for Bahrain on two-day visit

  • The foreign minister will attend the second session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission
  • Both Pakistan and Bahrain will hold expert-level talks, particularly focusing on commerce, investment, energy, and other sectors
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Bahrain on a two-day visit to attend the second session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), local media reported on Wednesday.

During the JMC, both sides will hold expert-level talks, particularly focusing on commerce, investment, energy, overseas employment, agriculture, information & broadcasting, tourism, and other areas of mutual interest.

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran

The foreign minister will call on the Bahraini leadership. He will also have a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy traditionally close and fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared values. It stated that bilateral relations with Bahrain have been following an upward trajectory since Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2019, on the invitation of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

FM Qureshi leaves on two-day official visit to Germany

Pakistan and Bahrain remain committed to further augmenting the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit. The visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi is expected to add to the current momentum and positive trajectory of brotherly ties between the two countries, the statement added.

